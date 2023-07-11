A 33-year-old Zephyrhills man was killed on July 1 after his motorized scooter was hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The sedan driven by a 34-yer-old Zephyrhills woman was going north on Chancey Road, south of County Road 54, at about 11:15 p.m. while the scooter was traveling north directly ahead of the sedan.
The sedan overtook and collided with the scooter. The scooter driver was transported to an area hospital and later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
