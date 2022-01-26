A 40-year-old Holiday man was killed on Monday, Jan. 25, when his motorized scooter collided with a Ford F-150 at an intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Ford was heading west on Fairwinds Road and approaching Colony Road, the report said, at 6:03 p.m. while the scooter was going east on Lake Karl Drive and approaching Colony Road.
The scooter driver stopped for a stop sign and started to make a left turn. The F-150 failed to stop, entered the intersection and collided with the Yamaha QT50 motorized bike.
The man was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 55-year-old Spring Hill man, was not injured.
