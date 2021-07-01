HUDSON – A 40-year-old New Port Richey man was killed on the evening of June 30 while riding a bicycle on U.S. Highway 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state that a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old New Port Richey man was traveling southbound on U.S. 19, approaching Viva Via Drive in Hudson. At approximately 6:05 p.m., the bicyclist was riding westbound across U.S. 19 and entered the path of the pickup truck, resulting in a collision.
First responders transported the bicyclist to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
