Man missing, 17-year-old recovering after canoe incident

The body of a man missing after falling out of a motorized canoe in the Chassahowitzka Bay has been located, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives with the HCSO Major Case Unit have responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the marine incident.
The incident took place on the Chassahowitzka Bay near the Hernando/Citrus county line shortly before 4 p.m. as boaters noticed an unmanned motorized canoe circling in the bay.
The boaters quickly located a 17-year-old male clinging to a floating marker. The teen said he and his father fell out of the canoe. Boaters were unable to locate the teen’s father.
In addition to the HCSO, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office were assisting in the search. Both boats and helicopters were being utilized in the search for the missing man.
