A 74-year-old Dade City man was killed on Thursday, July 28, in an accident in a driveway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
One pickup truck was parked in front of another in the driveway of 30630 St. Joe Road at about 6:24 p.m.
A second driver, also a 74-year-old Dade City man, was outside of the second pickup truck attaching a tow chain to the two vehicles. The first driver started to move forward to tighten the tow chain, causing the second vehicle to move forward and drive over the second driver.
The second driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
