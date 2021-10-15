An unidentified man was killed early Friday morning in a car accident, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
According to a report, he was driving a sedan south on Curley Street, south of Prospect Road, at about 4:10 a.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle left the road, struck a tree and caught fire, the report said.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
