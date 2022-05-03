One man is dead and another was injured on Sunday, May 1, after a shooting in Dade City, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Jodi West Drive in Dade City (Hernando County) in reference to a shooting.
Investigation revealed two adult males were involved in a confrontation that resulted in both men being shot. The shootings were domestic in nature, and there was no danger to the public.
One of the men died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The other man was transported to an area trauma center for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Each man’s identity is not being released due to Marsy’s Law.
The investigation remains active, and there are no additional details at this time.
