A driver who failed to negotiate a curve died in a crash on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 18-year-old from Spring Hill was driving a sedan west on Dan Brown Hill Road, east of Katie Wood Trail, at about 11:50 p.m. when he failed to make the curve, entered the south shoulder and collided with a power pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The victim suffered fatal injuries at the scene, the FHP said.
