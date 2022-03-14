A 70-year-old Dade City man was killed Saturday afternoon in an accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
He was driving a van south on Burwell Road and approaching Datura Drive at about 4:02 p.m. when he had a medical emergency and lost control of the van.
The vehicle crossed the northbound lanes, entered the shoulder, struck a fence, collided with a tree and caught fire.
The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
