A collision between a van and a tractor-trailer left a man dead on Tuesday, July 26, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at about 1:11 p.m. The 42-year-old male driver of the van was killed, and the 37-year-old Highland man driving the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.
The van was traveling north on Bellamy Brothers Boulevard, approaching Johnston Road. The tractor-trailer was traveling south. While negotiating a right-hand curve in the road, the van traveled into the path of the tractor trailer and struck its left side.
After the impact, the van rotated to final rest in the southbound lane of Bellamy Brothers Boulevard. The tractor-trailer came to rest in the southbound travel land and shoulder.
The van driver died later from injuries suffered during the crash.
