Man in very critical condition after late-night shooting in Brooksville

A man is in custody and another man is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after a late-night fight on Our Road in Brooksville, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Our Road in Brooksville regarding a verbal altercation.
Deputies had responded to this residence earlier in the evening (about 9 p.m.) regarding a domestic disturbance; however, upon arrival, the parties involved in the disturbance had already left the scene. The parties who remained on scene, and were not involved in the disturbance, all provided conflicting statements to deputies.
As deputies were still responding to the scene, someone on the property made another 911 call, reporting that someone had been shot.
Deputies expedited their response and fire rescue was dispatched.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that at least three different structures on the property were home to various individuals; some of the individuals were related to one another, while others were not.
Two adult males, who live in different structures on the property, became engaged in a verbal altercation over unknown issue(s). The verbal altercation escalated into a physical altercation.
Once the two individuals stopped fighting, one of the males retreated into his residence. Moments later, the male exited his residence, armed with a firearm, and shot the male he had previously been fighting with.
Deputies located the adult male victim in the yard. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim, whose information is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law, was treated on scene by fire rescue, then transported by helicopter to a local trauma center. The victim is listed in extremely critical condition.
The suspect, identified as Troy Allen Montgomery, 60, was treated for injuries (possibly sustained in the physical altercation) and then placed under arrest.
Montgomery declined an interview with detectives.
He is currently being charged with attempted murder.
The investigation is still very active. Additional and/or upgraded charges may be forthcoming.
