Man in custody, faces charges in human trafficking case

What began as a case of a teen runaway turned into a human trafficking case that has a 56-year-old man in custody and facing human trafficking charges, among others.
A woman whom Sheriff Al Nienhuis called a “young adult” but “very naïve,” dubbed “Victim 1,” and a teenage girl from Charlotte County who is “absolutely a juvenile” described as having a mental age lower than her chronological age, but lower than 18, are the victims. The latter is dubbed “Victim 2.”
Nienhuis said both are being sheltered for their protection.
On July 10, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office got a teletype from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office regarding a runaway juvenile. Deputies went to the 5000 block of Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill and found the suspect, James Peter Houllis, 56, a young female adult and the female juvenile.
They did not at the time have any indication that either one was a victim of human trafficking.
Houllis said he and Victim 1 thought Victim 2 was 18. He had paid an Uber to have Victim 2 driven to his house from Charlotte County.
Deputies took the girl to a shelter to wait for her father to come get her. She told someone at the shelter that she met the suspect and Victim 1 on a social media dating website of some kind, not a common one, and the sheriff said he has never heard of it.
On the Sunday evening before the victim left home, she believed she was discussing sexual activity with Victim 1. It was decided that the juvenile would come up to Hernando County.
She added that she was sent a contract by email and it was referred to as a “dominant and submissive” agreement.
The juvenile said she didn’t read the contract but acknowledged it to the suspect and made some sort of agreement to abide by it even though she cannot agree to any contract, legal or otherwise, because she’s a minor.
She arrived at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and was given a bedroom and some food, and the three consumed some marijuana and watched TV.
Eventually, Nienhuis said, they went to the suspect’s bedroom and there was sexual activity between the three of them. The juvenile victim said she never intended to engage in sexual activity with Houllis, but just with the woman, the other victim.
This was based on previous discussions on the app.
Nienhuis said Victim 2 was made aware that by accepting the contract, she must perform any sexual act demanded by the dominant, the male, as she was his submissive.
She was promised a “beautiful home on the ocean,” even though Pinehurst Drive is nowhere near the ocean, and Houllis would pay for all expenses, food and drinks, and home utilities.
In the contract, the submissive promised to “serve, obey and please the dominant,” and would always respond to sexual demands of the dominant, even if they were outside her comfort zone.
Victim 2 said Houllis forced Victim 1 to perform sex acts on the juvenile, and Victim 1 was becoming a victim of human trafficking, too.
On July 10, before the Sheriff’s Office became involved, the suspect and Victim 1 took the juvenile to a department store to buy her clothing. The suspect regulated control of the cellphones by both victims.
On the same day, Victim 2 took nude pictures of suspect on a couch with his genitals exposed.
On July 11, the Sheriff’s Office was able to charge Houllis with 3 counts — unlawful sexual activity with a certain minor, using two-way communications device and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but the case did not stop there.
They got search warrants for the suspect’s home, the suspect’s DNA, and DNA from Victim 1.
The suspect and Victim 1 were interviewed, and they then decided Victim 1 was also a victim of human trafficking.
Nienhuis said that post-Miranda, Houllis made full admissions to sexual activity and he said he thought Victim 2 was over 18.
He admitted to the terms of the contract and he confirmed it was sent via his personal email.
“He also mentioned — and this is hard for me to believe — several times during the interview, how ‘fortunate’ the victim was that he provided for her, and that he benefited from the sexual contact as described in the contract,” Nienhuis said. “Definitely a sick individual, to say the least.”
Resistance
Victim 1, the adult, made statements consistent with the juvenile’s statements, and that she was not a willing participant with the second victim. She said that when she tried to resist, she was physically forced to engage in oral sex with the juvenile victim.
She said the suspect “physically strangled” the young victim during sex, and she knew how “rough” he could be, so she tried to trade places with the young girl to protect her.
The suspect was always in control of the conversations and sometimes pretended to be Victim 1 on the app.
On July 13, the suspect was charged with sexual battery on the young adult victim.
Despite a no-contact order by the judge during his first appearance, Houllis violated the order numerous times and told Victim 1 to drop the charges and stop speaking with law enforcement.
This led to additional charges of witness tampering and violation of pre-trial release, and violation of the no-contact order with the victim.
Other addresses
Nienhuis said that prior to living in Florida, Houllis and Victim 1 had been living in Colorado, and he arranged for multiple males to have sexual activity with her, and there was money involved, so he was prostituting her out in that state, local officials said.
Since leaving Colorado, Houllis has lived in Miami, Hollywood, Florida and Hudson before coming to Spring Hill.
They originally met when they lived in two separate states. Officials said he lured Victim 1 to Colorado and isolated her from her family.
Because Victim 2 is less than 18, she cannot consent to a legal or illegal commercial sex act.
The suspect was involved with two other women and he was extremely controlling, they said. They filed police reports and he was arrested in California. A police report was found in Aurora, Colo., in which the suspect was said to be her father.
The report was inactivated and her lack of cooperation was at his behest.
The Aurora, Colo., police are starting an investigation.
State Attorney Bill Gladsen said it’s important to educate the public about human trafficking.
Detective William Harper of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Victim 1 had been with the man for over a year, and he used Victim 1 to talk to Victim 2.
Long history
Nienhuis said the suspect had a criminal history. In Riverside, Calif., in 2015, there were charges for domestic battery, brandishing a firearm, injury to phone lines, and several domestic violence injunctions including one that’s still active.
Since 1980, Houllis has had 53 different addresses, and is on the move constantly.
He has a history of luring women and getting violent with them, Nienhuis said.
“I don’t think you can sign away your right to be raped,” he added.
“It’s hard for me to believe that he’s only had two victims in the last year or two,” the sheriff said, noting that he was on a dating site attempting to get others and was looking for the most vulnerable women.
Victim 2 is getting counseling and treatment.
Commented
