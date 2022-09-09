Man in custody after victim beat up at Subway store

SPRING HILL — A 26-year-old man is in custody after an alleged fight at a Subway left Snother man badly injured, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Rohan Blackwood, 26, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. Bond was set at $10,000.
On Thursday, Sept. 8 at about 4 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Subway at 14308 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill in regards to a physical altercation inside the store. A Subway employee met deputies and told them that two unknown men got into a fight inside the store, then moved outside the store before going their separate ways and leaving the area.
Deputies were unable to find anyone in the area who appeared to have been involved in any type of altercation. At about 8:30 p.m., a woman called the Sheriff’s Office to say she went to the area of Anderson Snow Road and Spring Hill Drive to pick up a family member and found that he appeared to have been beaten up and unable to stand.
The woman took the man into the vehicle and drove him to a local hospital. The victim was later transported to a local trauma center in critical condition.
Major Case detectives were called in to investigate and found the the victim had entered the Subway and soon thereafter a black male entered the store. For a brief moment, it appeared the males were conversing until the black male suspect began pushing the victim. The two men began to fight and left the store.
Once outside, the victim produced a canister of pepper spray and sprayed the suspect in the face. The suspect then picked up the victim and "body slammed" him to the ground. The suspect then used his foot to stomp several times on the victim's head.
Witnesses told detectives the victim was attempting to get away from the suspect during the fight.
Review of surveillance video showed both men enter the store and walk to the back, appear to talk and then start fighting.
After collecting various items of evidentiary value, detectives responded to the residence of the suspect who was identified as Blackwood.
He told detectives he had been in a fight with the victim, as the victim owed him Xmoney. Blackwood also said he did "body slam" the victim on the ground after the victim pepper sprayed him.
Detectives then placed Blackwood under arrest. Blackwood did not wish to discuss the incident any further.
The case remains active.
