Man imprisoned for armed home invasion in March 2020

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to prison after being identified as a suspect in a March 2020 home invasion robbery in Brooksville.
On March 22, 2020, at about 2:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Bayfront Health Brooksville regarding a male patient in the emergency room claiming to have been struck with a weapon.
Upon arrival at the hospital, deputies learned that hospital staff had already requested the patient be medically transported to Regional Center Bayonet Point due to the extent of his head injuries.
Deputies quickly made contact with the victim to find out what had taken place. As the victim began telling the story, it became immediately apparent that an armed home invasion had occurred at his residence. The deputy at the hospital asked for additional deputies respond to the victim's residence on Howell Avenue in Brooksville to secure the crime scene.
The victim told deputies he was in his bedroom, with the door closed, at about 1 a.m. when he decided to leave the bedroom. When the victim opened his bedroom door, he observed three black males in his residence. The black males were wearing dark-colored T-shirts, dark-colored pants and T-shirts tied around their heads. All three of the black males were holding handguns.
One of the suspects hit the victim in the head with a weapon and then demanded money. The same suspect then picked up various objects from inside the residence, including valuables. The suspects took various items from others who live in the residence before fleeing.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a friend. Detectives interviewed all persons who were in the residence at the time of the incident. Forensics Specialists responded to the scene to collect physical evidence and photographs. The case was turned over to Major Case detectives for investigation.
Hernando County Sheriff's Office detectives in the Major Case Unit were able to locate an item at the scene that was used by one of the suspects to obscure their identity. The item was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to develop a potential DNA profile.
On April 1, 2020, a Florida Crime Information Center hit was made on the serial numbers of one of the stolen firearms from the incident. The firearm was used in a homicide in Maryland.
On May 27, 2020, the unknown DNA profile obtained from the FDLE was entered into the Combined DNA Index System and returned a match to Isaac Kent, 24, a known felon living in Baltimore. HCSO detectives then contacted detectives in Baltimore to discuss the investigation.
On June 9, 2021, an arrest and extradition warrant was sent to detectives in Baltimore, where Kent was subsequently arrested and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.
On Aug. 9, 2021, Kent confessed to participating in the March 2020 armed home invasion along with two other men, who both live in Maryland. On Aug. 10 of this year, Kent pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery and was sentenced to 94 months in prison.
The investigation remains ongoing in reference to the additional suspects in the case.
