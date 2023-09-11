On Saturday Sept. 9, officers from the Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. A 911 call was received at 3:41 a.m. from an involved party.
A silver Chevy Impala was traveling north in the outside lane, across from 39016 U.S. 19 N., when it came into contact with a pedestrian who was walking north along the east fog line of U.S. 19.
The pedestrian, who is identified as Issam Hatimi, 42, of New Port Richey, was struck with the passenger side of the Impala. He came to rest alongside the eastern guardrail which separates the sidewalk from the highway. Hatimi was treated on scene by Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue and Sunstar, and was then transported to Bayonet Point Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have been traveling this portion of U.S. 19 during this time and may have seen anything, is asked to make contact with Officer Steve Gassen at (727) 938-2849.
