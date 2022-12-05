Man held on $499,000 bond after search of home

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit said in a press release it was recently made aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling fentanyl within Hernando County.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Javier Montanez-Cantres, 52, was living at 11322 Roland St. in Spring Hill, and was the person who was dealing the illegal narcotics from the residence.
An undercover operation was initiated, which resulted in Montanez-Cantres selling fentanyl to undercover operatives.
On 12-02-2022, a search warrant was executed at the residence. A search of the residence revealed the following items in Montanez-Cantres's possession:
- 233 grams of Fentanyl (half- pound)
- 93.6 grams of Cocaine (3.3 ounces)
- 1310 grams of Marijuana (2.9 pounds)
- 1 THC Vape Pen (hashish)
- Drug Paraphernalia (to include scales to weigh the substances for distribution)
- 3 firearms (one of which was stolen)
- Hundreds of rounds of ammunition
- $3,840 in cash
Montanez-Contres is a convicted felon whose criminal history includes narcotics offenses and violent crimes, to include weapons offenses and attempted murder.
As a result of the items located during the search warrant, he has been charged with the following offenses:
- Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Armed Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Structure for Sale of Controlled Substance
- Grand Theft of a Firearm
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Ammunition by Felon
- Possession of Hashish
- Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Bond: $361,000
Montanez-Cantres was also arrested and charged for the following offenses relating to the sale and distribution of narcotics:
- Sale of Fentanyl
- Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell
- Person in Possession of a Structure for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Bond: $46,000
Total bond for all cases: $499,000.
