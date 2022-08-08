The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, Aug. 4, that its Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible drug dealer who was selling large amounts of a variety of narcotics within Hernando County.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Ismail Tillman, 35, was living at 14209 San Antonio Road in Brooksville and was the individual dealing in the narcotics.
An undercover operation was initiated, which resulted in narcotics purchases for fentanyl and methamphetamine from Tillman and his girlfriend, Nakayla Roberts, 21.
On Aug. 4, a search warrant was executed at the home and Tillman and Roberts were taken into custody.
A search of the residence revealed the following items to be present and
belonging to Tillman:
- 252.9 Grams (0.55 lbs.) of Fentanyl (both in powder and pill form)
- 68.8 Grams of Marijuana
- 2 digital scales
- 9mm Glock handgun
- Numerous rounds of 9mm ammunition
- $3,815 in U.S. currency
- 5 Rolex watches
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration website, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Based on this estimate, the fentanyl seized during this search warrant had the potential to provide a lethal dose to 126,264 people.
Tillman is a convicted felon and has previously served prison sentences for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Driving While License Suspended (felony). Roberts has no previous criminal history.
As a result of the items located during the search warrant, Tillman was arrested on the following charges: Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana Over 20 Grams, Possession of a Structure for the Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest without Violence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $294,000.
Tillman was also arrested for the following offenses relating to the sale and
distribution of narcotics:
Principle to Trafficking in Fentanyl, Principle to Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, and Principle to Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $142,000.
Principle to Trafficking in Fentanyl, Principle to Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Unlawful Use of a Two--Way Communication Device, and Principle to Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $242,000.
Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Person in Possession of a Conveyance for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, Driving While License Suspended, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $266,000.
Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell X 2, Person in Possession of a Conveyance for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device, Driving While License Suspended, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $486,000.
Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Person in Possession of a Conveyance for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, Driving While License Suspended, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $266,000.
The total bond for Tillman is $1,696,000.
Roberts was arrested on offenses relating to the sale and distribution of
narcotics:
Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Conveyance for the Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Total bond: $12,500.
Further investigation is forthcoming.
Photos courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
