TARPON SPRINGS — A boater found a man's dead body floating in Whitcomb Bayou on the afternoon of May 22, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.
Reports state that patrol officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:29 p.m., Saturday. The police department's press release states that officers were responding "to a report for a deceased person found floating in the water of Whitcomb Bayou by an unknown boater.
The body was identified as a 40-year-old white man. After his family was notified, they chose to invoke Marsy's Law so his identity and other information would not be released.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to authorities.
The Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body and will conduct further analysis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.