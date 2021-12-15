Man faces multiple charges after Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant

A 33-year-old Brooksville man is in the Hernando County Detention Center after he was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 14, on multiple drug charges.
The Sheriff’s Office said the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 1305 Howell Ave., Lot A, in Brooksville, after an investigation over several months confirmed narcotics activity there. During execution of the search warrant, the following was found:
- 15.8 grams of methamphetamine
- 6.4 grams of powder cocaine
- 5.2 grams of crack cocaine
- 2.7 grams of fentanyl
- 84.7 grams of marijuana
- .4 grams of hydromorphone
- 119.4 grams of alprazolam
- 1 suboxone patch
- 1 weapon (stolen out of Hernando County)
- $3,215 in U.S. Currency
Randall Stewart was arrested and charged as follows:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of crack cocaine
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of alprazolam
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of ammunition by a felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
Stewart also will be charged with:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine (3 counts)
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell (3 counts)
- Possession of a structure for the sale of methamphetamine (3 counts)
- Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (3 counts)
- Possession of paraphernalia (3 counts)
- Possession of cocaine with intent to sell
Stewart was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being
detained in lieu of a $199,000 bond.
Photo courtesy Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
HT-VICEWARRANT1-1222
