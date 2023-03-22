Man faces charges after incidents of graffiti on U.S. 19

Over the past several weeks, areas along the U.S. 19 corridor on the west side of Pasco County and Tarpon Springs have been tagged with graffiti, the New Port Richey New Port Richey Police Department said in a press release.
The New Port Richey Police Department, the Port Richey Police Department and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office put out several pictures of the unidentified suspect, asking the public for help.
On March 20, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office received a tip and positively identified the suspect as Zachary Michael Cabral-Cuprey, 27, of Holiday.
Cabral-Cuprey has been arrested. New Port Richey Police charged Cabral-Cuprey with two felony counts and three misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief with additional charges pending.
