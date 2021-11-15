LUTZ – A man died early Monday morning in a house fire in Lutz, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
At about midnight, firefighters responded to the 20800 block of South Grove Loop in Lutz. Firefighters reported a double wide mobile home with heavy fire and smoke showing.
While performing their search and rescue operations, firefighters located an adult male inside the home, performed a rapid extrication of the patient and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
Fire investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Sheriff's Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
