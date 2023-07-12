The body of a man missing after he fell out of a motorized canoe in Chassahowitzka Bay has been located, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said late on July 1.
The incident took place on Chassahowitzka Bay near the Hernando/Citrus county line shortly before 4 p.m. as boaters noticed an unmanned motorized canoe circling in the bay.
The boaters quickly located a 17-year-old male clinging to a floating marker. The teen said he and his father fell out of the canoe. Boaters were unable to locate the teen’s father.
In addition to HCSO, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. Both boats and helicopters were utilized. The body was found about 7 p.m., HCSO said.
