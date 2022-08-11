The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Brandon Leonard, 21, residing at 35084 Baxley Drive in Dade City, Hernando County, was the individual dealing in the narcotics.
An undercover operation was initiated, which resulted in narcotics purchases for methamphetamine being made from Leonard. Probable cause was developed for a search warrant of the address and information was received that Leonard was remanded in to custody at the Hernando County Courthouse on Aug. 4 for an unrelated case.
The approved search warrant was executed on Aug. 5. The search revealed the following items to be present and belonging to Leonard:
• Approximately 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine (street value of about $5,000)
• 12 tablets of Dilaudid (1.8 grams)
• 0.6 grams of Alprazolam
• 1 large digital scale
Leonard is a convicted felon and has previously served two prison sentences in the Department of Corrections for the offenses of Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Sale of Marijuanad and Sale of a Controlled Substance. Leonard was also active drug offender probation at the time of this offense.
As a result of the items located during the search warrant (2022-23049), Leonard was placed under arrest at the Hernando County Detention Center for the following offenses:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine (over 200 gram s)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell
• Possession of a Controlled Substance (Dilaudid)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
• Possession of a Structure for the Sale of a Controlled Substance
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
For these charges, Leonard is being held with no bond.
Leonard was also placed under arrest for the following offenses (2022-18457) relating to the sale and distribution of narcotics:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine (over 28 grams)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell
• Possession of a Structure for the Sale of a Controlled Substance
• Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communication Device
