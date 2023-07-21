On July 20, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a residential search warrant at 821 Moonlight Lane, Brooksville.
The search warrant followed an investigation into Derrel Thomas Jr., 23, for selling narcotics, specifically crack cocaine. The investigation revealed Thomas was selling crack cocaine from the residence.
At the conclusion of the search warrant, the following contraband was located
on the premises:
- Fluorofentanyl
- Crack Cocaine
- Items of Drug Paraphernalia
As a result of the narcotics related contraband discovered, Thomas was charged with trafficking in fluorofentanyl, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas' father, Derrel Thomas Sr., 61, and his sister, De'anna Thomas, 21, were also on scene and chDWarged with trafficking in fluorofentanyl, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The bond for each of the three subjects is $57,000.
Thomas Jr. was also charged from previous undercover operations for the sale of crack cocaine. The bond for those additional charges was $44,000.
Additionally, there was a dog chained in the backyard with no access to water, food or shelter. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Unit responded to take custody of the dog and citations will be issued to the owners.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending further investigation.
