Man charged with possession of child pornography

A Spring Hill man has been charged for possession of child pornography, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Jody Fletcher, 55, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and bonded out of jail the same day.
The Sheriff’s Office said that on Nov. 6, deputies responded to a residence in Spring Hill regarding obscene material that had been seen on a cellphone.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller who advised that his friend and former co-worker, Fletcher, had recently stopped over to visit. When Fletcher left the residence, the caller noticed Fletcher had left his cellphone behind.
The caller accessed Fletcher’s cellphone and found numerous images of child pornography, then contacted the HCSO.
Upon arrival, deputies took possession of the cellphone and placed it into evidence.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the cellphone and upon examination found 74 images of child pornography on the device.
Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jody Fletcher and a search warrant for his residence to seize any electronic devices that might contain pornographic images.
On Dec. 7, detectives executed the search warrant on Fletcher’s residence and the arrest warrant on Fletcher. Three computers were seized from the residence.
Fletcher declined to speak with detectives about the investigation.
He was charged with possession of obscene material (10 or more child pornography images) and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony
Bond was set at $7,000, and Fletcher bonded out of jail later the same day.
