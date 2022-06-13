Man charged with molestation of girl, 14

An adult male is in custody after being arrested and charged with on Monday, June 13, with lewd and lascivious molestation of a 14-year-old girl, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
Craig Hartfield is an independent music/singing coach who was hired as a voice coach for the female victim in the New Port Richey area in October 2021.
To be clear, Hartfield is not employed at a school. The investigation, which PSO began on June 10 after the incident was reported, revealed that Hartfield sent texts detailing his affection to the victim. After Hartfield was arrested, he said he provided the victim with alcohol, massages and other items.
Though this incident occurred in the New Port Richey area, Hartfield lives in the Brandon area. Hartfield has denied that he's attempted relationships with additional students; however, if you or a loved one may be a victim, contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.