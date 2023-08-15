Man charged with manslaughter after Weeki Wachee fight

A man was arrested on Monday, Aug. 14, and charged in the death of another man after an altercation in a driveway on May 28.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men began fighting after a dispute that began over their dogs and how the second man was nudging the first man’s dog away, according to two witnesses.
The first man asked the second man to stop nudging his dog, but the second man nudged the dog again. The two men became engaged in a physical altercation.
The fight lasted for a few minutes, then both men stopped fighting. The resident asked the second man to leave the property. He left and returned to his nearby residence.
Over the next several minutes, the first man began to experience symptoms of a cardiac event and then collapsed in the driveway.
The man died.
On July 14, detectives received the autopsy results from the Medical Examiner, confirming the victim's manner of death had been ruled a homicide. On July 18, detectives met with the State Attorney's Office to review the case, where it was determined an arrest warrant would be written for Raymond Garrity, 57, for one count of manslaughter.
On Aug. 14, the arrest warrant for Garrity was issued and signed by the Honorable Judge D. Barbee. That same day, at about 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to Garrity's residence and placed Garrity under arrest on one count of manslaughter.
Garrity was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where bond wasset at $30,000. He was released on bond on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10:50 a.m., according to the Detention Center’s website.
