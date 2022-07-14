Man charged with lewd and lascivious battery

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it has investigated and arrested Brandon Williams for lewd and lascivious battery, most recently on June 30.
Williams communicated with juvenile victims through text messages and social media.
These incidents occurred in the Hudson area and it is believed there may be additional victims.
If you or a loved one may be a victim, contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.