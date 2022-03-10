Man charged with kidnapping after dispute

A man faces several charges after he allegedly kidnapped a former domestic partner during a dispute, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Tuesday, March 8, just before 8 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence in Webster regarding a possible Kidnapping. A person had called 911 to report a woman (the victim) had been kidnapped by a former domestic partner.
Upon arrival, deputies met with witnesses who advised that the suspect, identified as Kenneth Lengel-Stage, 23, was hiding under the victim's vehicle. When the victim got into the vehicle to move it, Lengel-Stage immediately entered via the front passenger door, became engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, and then removed her from the driver's seat to the back seat. Lengel-Stage then fled in the vehicle, at a high rate of speed,
with the victim still in the back seat.
Patrol deputies and K-9 teams saturated the area to locate the victim's vehicle. The HCSO Aviation Unit also responded.
A deputy at the residence was able to contact with the victim by phone. The victim said she did not know where she was and that Lengel-Stage was refusing to stop and let her out. The deputy could hear Lengel-Stage in the background yellin at the victim and telling her if law enforcement approached them he would flee.
Finally, the victim was able to convince Lengel-Stage to let her out of the vehicle but she did not know where she was. She said she could hear sirens "off in the distance" but they were not close.
The HCSO Aviation Unit, piloted by Deputy Pilot Roy McLaughlin and Tactical Flight Officer B.J. Hart, spotted the victim's vehicle in the area of Bertram Road and Lovebird Lane in Brooksville.
Lengel-Stage was driving without lights on in an effort to evade capture. Hart saw the victim get out of the vehicle and the driver drive away. Hart directed ground units to the victim and to the suspect, who was still nearby, as he appeared to be having difficulty finding his way out of the area.
The victim was not physically injured during this incident.
Deputies arrested Lengel-Stage and charged him with False Imprisonment, Domestic Battery — No Bond, Grand Theft Auto, Carjacking and Knowingly Drive While License Suspended or Revoked (DWLSR).
Investigation revealed that Lengel-Stage is currently on felony probation for similar charges. He is being held on a No Bond status as a result of this violation of probation.
