Man charged with grand theft of vessel

A man is in custody after attempting to steal a “dredging barge” at Rogers Park, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Wednesday, July 26, at about 7:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Rogers Park at 7244 Shoal Line Blvd. in Spring Hill, regarding the possible theft of a vessel. The vessel, described as a “dredging barge,” was originally docked at the park.
Workers in the area observed a male, later identified as Charles William Fagerstrom, 35, aboard the vessel, sitting on a bucket and eating potato chips. The vessel was located a short distance away from where it was originally docked.
As patrol deputies responded to the area, the workers maintained visual contact with the vessel and prevented Fagerstrom from bringing it back to the dock or to the shore.
If Fagerstrom attempted to flee the scene, he would have been required to jump in the water to do so.
Upon arrival, deputies placed Fagerstrom into custody. A search of Fagerstrom’s person, incident to arrest, revealed keys to the vessel in his pocket. Fagerstrom also had several tools in his possession that he used to pry open various compartments on the vessel.
While being interviewed, post Miranda, Fagerstrom admitted to attempting to steal the vessel, but was having difficulty operating it due to parts of the barge equipment being deployed in the water. He was only able to travel a very short distance.
Fagerstrom went on to say that he planned to use the vessel to “travel on the river,” as he knew it was going to be a very nice day.
As a result of the investigation, Fagerstrom was arrested and charged with grand theft of a vessel and possession of burglary tools.
Bond was set at $7,000.
He remains in the Hernando County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.