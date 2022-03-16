Man charged with fentanyl trafficking, grand theft auto

Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit arrested John Taylor, 21, after he was observed operating a vehicle in the Royal Highlands on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 15, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The detectives knew Taylor’s license was suspended but they were working on a higher priority case at the time and were unable to conduct a traffic stop.
On Wednesday, March 16, the detectives located the vehicle which Taylor was driving at a residence on Hurricane Drive in Weeki Wachee.
The detectives learned the vehicle was reported stolen last month. Detectives made contact with Taylor, who was inside of the residence, and he was arrested and was also found in possession of 6.5 grams of fentanyl.
Taylor was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, driving while license is suspended, grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $18,000.
