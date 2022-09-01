Man charged with dealing drugs from home in Masaryktown

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was recently made aware of a possible drug dealer who was selling cocaine within Hernando County.
Subsequent investigation revealed that James Mequia, 25, residing at 16170 Hurban St. in Masaryktown, was the individual who was dealing narcotics out of a camper on the property.
An undercover operation was initiated which resulted in purchases of cocaine
from Mequia at this residence. All of this activity occurred within 1,000 feet
of First Baptist Church at 269 Roosevelt Ave. in Masaryktown.
Probable cause was developed for a search warrant of the camper. The search
warrant was executed on Aug. 31, where the search of the residence revealed
the following items:
- Approximately 35.9 grams of cocaine (weight with packaging)
- 253 tablets of Alprazolam, weighing approximately 59 grams
- 38 Suboxone filmstrips, weighing approximately 34 grams
- 44 THC cartridges, weighing approximately 587.8 grams
- Capsules containing "psilocybe cubensis" (mushrooms), weighing approximately 4.4 grams
- Small amount of loose marijuana
- Polymer80 firearm
- Spikes Tactical AR15 300 black out pistol
- Various ammunition
Mequia has previous arrests for the offenses of Fleeing to Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Failure to Appear, and Violation of Probation. Detectives requested Mequia's bond be increased based on him being a flight risk.
As a result of the items located during the search warrant, Mequia was arrested on charges of:
- Possession of Cocaine within Intent to Sell
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)
- Possession of Controlled Substance (mushrooms),
- Person in Possession of a Structure for the Sale of Controlled Substances
- Possession of Hashish
- Possession of Marijuana under 20 grams
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Mequia's bond was set at $50,000.
Mequia was also charged for the following offenses relating to the sale and
distribution of narcotics:
2022-21694 -- Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Place of Worship,
Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Structure for the
Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way
Communication Device, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $50,000.
2022-22183 -- Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Place of Worship,
Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Structure for the
Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way
Communication Device, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $50,000.
2022-24501 -- Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Place of Worship,
Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Structure for the
Purpose of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Two -Way
Communication Device, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $50,000.
Mequia was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is
being held on a total bond of $200,000.
Further investigation is forthcoming.
