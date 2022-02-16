The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it had arrested a man who shot a dog on Tuesday.
At about 11 a.m. on Feb. 15, three dogs were running in a Holiday neighborhood when Darren Salinger, 59, pulled up in a white pickup truck and fired two shots, hitting a dog.
He left without stopping to help the dog.
Deputies located the injured dog, as well as the dog's owner. The dog was taken to a veterinarian and was treated for its injuries. Salinger later returned and was arrested.
His is charged with animal cruelty and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.