The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of Oscar Adrian Solis for a homicide committed during a robbery on April 19.
An adult male victim who was working as a delivery driver for Uber Eats arrived at Solis's Moog Road home in Holiday just before 7 p.m. to drop off food ordered by Solis's father for Solis. Solis then attempted to rob the victim and ultimately killed him. No other people were at Solis's home at the time of the murder. The victim and Solis did not know each other.
The Sheriff’s Office originally was called to investigate a body that was discovered in the Moog Road area on Friday, April 21, just after noon. Initially, no cause of death or identification of the body could be determined. Through further investigation, and in working with the Pasco-Pinellas Medical Examiner, both identification and cause of death were determined over the weekend, and the case was ruled a homicide at that point. Investigators have determined that Solis pulled the victim into his home and attempted to rob him. This was captured on Solis's home surveillance. After that, Solis murdered the victim and attempted to conceal the victim's remains.
The adult male victim was the subject of a missing persons case that was reported to PSO on April 19. Solis has a long criminal history in Indiana, and was just released from an Indiana prison in January 2023 following sentence of more than four years for assault and burglary. Prior to this incident, Solis had no criminal history in Florida.
PSO continues to investigate this case to bring justice to the victim's family. As such, PSO is searching for a woman and man who left Solis's home shortly before the victim arrived. These individuals are not considered missing, but may have information to provide in this case.
Photos of the individual are provided here, and anyone with information about their identity should call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Photos courtesy PASCO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
PA-UBER1-0503
PA-UBER2-0503
