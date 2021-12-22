Tarpon Springs police on Monday, Dec. 20, arrested a man suspected of the armed robbery of a jewelry store, according to a police press release.
At about 6:42 p.m., the police department received a 911 call about an armed robbery that had just occurred at One Life Jewelry at 836 Dodecanese Blvd.
Officers reviewed the store's surveillance video and sent out an image of the suspect to other patrol units that were establishing a perimeter.
At about 7 p.m., an officer saw someone who matched the description of the suspect near the intersection of Hope Street and Ada Street.
The subject was later identified as Jeremy Paquette, 39, and he said he had been looking for his lost dog. A search of the suspect revealed he was in possession of a large amount of currency, but no firearm.
A witness who had seen the suspect before the armed robbery and the victim positively identified Paquette as the robbery suspect, and he was arrested at 7:23 p.m.
K-9 officers with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helped canvass the area in an attempt to locate the firearm the defendant had discarded. At approximately 7:49 p.m., officers found the gun and some clothing the defendant had attempted to conceal in some bushes at Cocoris Park.
Paquette was charged with robbery with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
