Man charged in construction burglaries

WEEKI WACHEE — Deputies investigating reports of suspicious individuals at a residence on Eskimo Curlew Road ended up arresting a man but letting two teenage suspects go free.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, at 4:21 p.m., a witness observed the two removing boxes from a residence under construction, then they put the boxes in an ATV and drove away. Deputies located them at another home on Eskimo Curley Road. The witness identified the teens, and while deputies were on scene, another individual left the residence carrying two boxes.
That individual was identified as Adam Fisher, 37. He said the teens knew he was building a structure in his yard and needed tiles. Deputies took the tiles as evidence. During questioning, the teens said Fisher asked them to steal from the property, and that he would pay them upon delivery. The victim declined to press charges so the teens were released.
On Monday, Nov. 8, Fisher contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding additional stolen items he located at his residence and wanted to return to the owner(s). Detectives obtained a search warrant for Fisher’s residence. Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives located numerous stolen items in addition to 473.4 grams of marijuana.
The detectives were able to identify and tie the stolen items recovered to other construction burglaries recently committed in the area.
Fisher was arrested on charges of burglary of a structure (two counts), grand theft (two counts), dealing in stolen property (warrant), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (warrant), possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fisher was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he was initially held on a $23,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.