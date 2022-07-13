Man charged after search warrant is executed

A resident of the Mariner Cay Apartments off Northcliffe Boulevard was arrested on Wednesday, July 13, after the execution of a residential search warrant, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Eric Van Slyke, 33, allegedly was selling narcotics from 10442 Parkside Court in Spring Hill, the Sheriff’s Office said. Van Slyke is currently on felony probation until the year 2025 and is a documented gang member. Van Slyke was found to have served prison time within the New York Department of Corrections for felonies to include robbery, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
The Vice and Narcotics Unit was recently made aware of a possible narcotics dealer in the complex.
An undercover operation was initiated which resulted in narcotics purchases for cocaine being made from Van Slyke. Evidence was developed to obtain a search warrant and the following items were found:
- 7.7 grams of Powdered Cocaine
- 6.7 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 40 tablets of Amphetamine + Dextroamphetamine tablets (14.4 grams)
- 14 tablets of Alprazolam
- 9mm Taurus handgun
- 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition
- 4.2 grams of Marijuana
- $1,322 in U.S. currency
On July 13, Van Slyke was taken into custody at the Hernando County Probation and Parole Office in Brooksville. Probation officials in Florida and New York confirmed that Van Slyke served a three-year prison sentence in New York from 2017-2020, prior to moving to Florida.
Van Slyke's probation was violated due to the items located during the search warrant and for the sale of narcotics. Van Slyke was issued a "no bond" status as a result of the violation of probation.
He was charged as follows:
- 2022-16177 -- Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Place of Worship,
Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Unlawful Use of a Two Way
Communication Device, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond -- $21,000.
- 2022-16885 -- Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Place of Worship,
Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Unlawful Use of a Two Way
Communication Device, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond -- $21,000.
- 2022-18347 -- Sale of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Place of Worship,
Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Unlawful Use of a Two Way
Communication Device, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond -- $21,000.
- 2022-20175 -- Armed Trafficking in Amphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Structure for the Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond -- $78.000.
Van Slyke was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where his total bond was set at $141,000.
