A 33-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, after a traffic stop and K-9 sniff revealed the presence of narcotics in his vehicle, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 11 p.m., a white Ford F-150 was observed speeding near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Lockhart Road, in eastern Hernando County. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle where the driver, later identified as Clifton Pottberg Jr., 33, appeared extremely nervous while speaking with the deputy.
K-9 Deputy Chelsea Reid and her partner, K-9 Chase, responded to conduct a sniff search for illegal narcotics. K-9 Chase alerted to the presence of narcotics inside of the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, deputies located a clear baggie that contained a white powdery substance, a digital scale with white powder residue and a $5 bill that also contained white powder residue. The white powdery substance inside the clear baggie, and residue from both the scale and $5 bill, field tested positive for cocaine.
The cocaine weighed 8.9 grams. Additionally $4,540 in cash was located inside of the vehicle.
Pottberg also admitted to having concealed more plastic baggies on his person.
Pottberg told deputies the baggies in his possession contained Ketamine.
The total weight of the substance was 29 grams. This unknown substance was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further testing.
Pottberg was placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando Count Detention Center with the following charges:
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Paraphernalia
His bond was set at $3,000.
