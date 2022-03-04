The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said an adult male forced open a school bus door on Wednesday, March 2, and attacked the driver verbally and physically.
The suspect boarded the bus at about 4 p.m. in Zephyrhills, and deputies responded to a call about a disturbance on a school bus.
Deputies discovered Jarrett Farr, 37, had entered a school bus by forcing the closing door open then cursed and struck the bus driver. The bus driver appeared to have minor injuries as a result, and the bus sustained damage as well.
Farr is charged with burglary with simple battery/assault, criminal mischief and battery on a school employee.
