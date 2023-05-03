Man charged after altercation near Delta Woods Park

On Tuesday, May 2, at 1:50 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Delta Woods Park in Spring Hill in reference to a physical altercation involving several people.
Upon arrival, deputies observed several individuals fleeing from the intersection of Deltona Boulevard and Orion Road. Several of the fleeing subjects were detained for questioning. One of the individuals who was detained told deputies he was a victim and had been struck in the back of the head with the butt of a gun during the altercation.
As a result of the investigation, deputies learned Makavion Stanley-Outlaw, 20, was a possible suspect in the aggravated battery of the victim. Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle in which Stanley-Outlaw fled prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
Deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Wawa gas station at 12984 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville. Stanley-Outlaw was located at the gas station, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Stanley-Outlaw was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and for Violation of Probation. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond for the Aggravated Battery charge and a no bond status for the Violation of Probation charge.
