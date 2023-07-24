Man arrested on Illinois warrant at Planet Fitness

A man who originally was trespassed from a local Planet Fitness turned out to have an active warrant from Illinois.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that on July 20 at about 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Planet Fitness at 11156 Spring Hill Drive in reference to a trespass.
Before deputies arrived, a Planet Fitness general manager told dispatchers that Michael Sherrill was causing a disturbance by refusing to leave the business. The manager said Sherrill’s membership was revoked for not obeying Planet Fitness rules regarding not smoking or sleeping on the premises.
A check of Sherrill’s Florida identification card number provided by Planet Fitness staff showed he has an extraditable warrant out of Illinois for failure to register as a violent offender against youth.
Upon arrival, deputies were able to make contact with Sherrill in front of Walgreen’s, which is in the same plaza as the Planet Fitness. Deputies told Sherrill that he was being trespassed from the Planet Fitness and if he returned to the property he would be subject to arrest.
Deputies then addressed Sherrill’s active warrant out of Illinois. The extraditable warrant was confirmed by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.
Sherrill was arrested at the scene and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond in connection with the active warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.