SPRING HILL – A man who tried to get a package delivered to him in Spring Hill has been arrested and charged, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
During the month of December, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a joint investigation with the United States Postal Service into a package that was to be delivered to an address in Hernando County.
The package was being shipped from an address in Puerto Rico to Pablo Jonuel Fuentes Morales, 26, in Spring Hill. A controlled delivery operation was conducted where Fuentes Morales took delivery, and then Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Detectives and United States Postal Inspection Service investigators took him into custody.
Investigation revealed the package contained one kilo of cocaine.
"The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit is fortunate to have a very good working relationship with the United States Postal Service, as well as all the major private shipping companies,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “When a suspicious package arrives in Hernando County, it often results in an immediate arrest, as it did in this case, or it spurs a more long-term investigation. If a person is getting drugs shipped into Hernando County, they can rest assured that they will eventually be brought to justice."
Fuentes Morales was charged with trafficking in cocaine, with bond at $50,000.
The total weight of the cocaine seized by detectives was 2.60 pounds, and the street value is approximately $30,000.
