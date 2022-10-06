Man arrested in bomb threat at Publix

On Oct. 6 at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Publix at 4158 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill regarding a bomb threat.
A Publix representative contacted 911 to report the incident, saying a male suspect inside the store told Publix associates he had a bomb strapped to his body. According to the suspect, the bomb was set to explode in 10 minutes.
Publix associates were unable to see anything suspicious, as the suspect had wrapped himself in a large blanket. The suspect remained in the store for a short time, speaking with various managers, before leaving through the front doors.
Managers quickly began evacuating the store, in the event the suspect left an explosive device inside. Surrounding stores were contacted so they too could evacuate their premises.
Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect outside the store and he was immediately placed into custody. A search revealed no explosive and/or suspicious devices.
Deputies conducted searches of the store and found nothing. Additionally, deputies with drones conducted a thorough search of the roof.
The parking area was opened up and patrons and Publix associates were permitted to go back inside the store.
The suspect, identified as Andres Miguel Alonso, 22, was arrested and charged with false report of a bomb.
