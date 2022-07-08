Man arrested, charged with indecent exposure

A 28-year-old man is in custody after Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to complaints in Brooksville regarding a man allegedly exposing himself, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On July 2 and 3, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to two locations in Brooksville in regard to a man exposing himself. On July 2, while at the Brooksville Cemetery, 1275 Olmes Road, a called to report an indecent exposure.
The victim said that while she visited the gravesite of a friend, she observed a male nearby (inside the cemetery) who was only partially dressed. The victim said man had his pants down to his ankles and was fondling himself as he watched the victim.
When the suspect realized the victim observed what he was doing, he put his clothes on and fled on foot.
On July 3 while in the U.S. post office at 207 E. Fort Dade Ave., in Brooksville, a woman reported another indecent exposure.
The victim said a man in the building said "hi" to her. She ignored him and quickly left the building. While approaching her vehicle, the victim turned her head to be sure the male was not following her. While looking back, the victim saw that the man had his pants unzipped and seemed to be fondling himself. The victim quickly left the area and contacted law enforcement.
The suspect in both incidents was identified as Daniel Ray Simpson, and warrants were obtained for his arrest. Deputies made contact with Simpson on Wednesday, July 6, and arrested him.
He was charged with indecent exposure/exposure of sexual organs (2 counts), and was being held on $10,000 bond, ($5,000 for each count).
Simpson remains in the Hernando County Detention Center. Upon release, he will be equipped with a GPS ankle monitor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.