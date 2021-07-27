Man arrested after robbing New Port Richey pharmacy

NEW PORT RICHEY — The suspect involved in an armed robbery of a pharmacy Tuesday night has been captured and arrested, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
A press release issued at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday stated that 50-year-old Edmund Pendleton had been arrested not long after committing the crime.
Reports state that Pendleton entered Mass Pharmacy, 6518 Massachusetts Ave., at approximately 9:10 p.m. and held a firearm at an employee demanding narcotic medications. Pendleton made the employee open the safe where the medications were stored and removed dozens of bottles of narcotics, the press release states.
After being located and arrested, law enforcement officers charged Pendleton with armed robbery, kidnapping and grand theft.
