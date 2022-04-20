An 87-year-old man is in custody after Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 4 a.m. Wednesday in Blanton regarding shots fired in a residence.
According to a press release, deputies arrived to find a barricaded adult male inside and that he had fired at least one shot. Others who were at the home at the time of the incident were evacuated safely and were uninjured during this incident.
The subject refused to come out of the home and at approximately 11:15 a.m. he fired a gun at deputies attempting to speak with him from outside the home. The bullet struck a shield but did not injure anyone.
After that, deputies continued negotiations for a peaceful exit from the residence, without firing shots. At about 1:30 p.m., the male left the home and was arrested for several charges, including attempted aggravated domestic battery, shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.
The subject is identified as Dale Stover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.