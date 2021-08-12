WESLEY CHAPEL – A Tampa man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer to pull women over and commit sexual assault was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Pasco County, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
HCSO reports state that 35-year-old Justin Evans faces six charges including impersonating a public officer, sexual battery on a victim over 18, third-degree grand theft, kidnapping and two counts of false imprisonment.
Late Monday, Aug. 9, reports state that Evans began following a vehicle occupied by three adult females from the Bull Market convenience store, 13742 N. 42nd Street, Tampa. Evans, driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu equipped with LED lights believed to be mounted to the dashboard, proceeded to pull the victim’s vehicle over on 42nd Street.
The victim told deputies she pulled into Willow Brooke Apartments, located off N. 42nd Street between Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B Downs Boulevard, north of the University of South Florida. Evans, described as a black male wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident, approached the vehicle and identified himself as a law enforcement officer conducting a narcotics investigation, the victim reports.
All three victims were ordered out of the vehicle, reports state, and told to put their hands on the hood while Evans searched their bodies. Evans advised one of the women, a 27-year-old black female, that she was under arrest, the report states. He then tied her hands behind her back with a zip tie and placed her in the backseat of his car. Evans drove the victim to a nearby apartment complex where she was sexually battered inside his vehicle, the report states.
Evans later drove the victim back near the location where he initially stopped her and let her out of his car. The victim then called HCSO to report the rape.
Evans was located the next day, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Aug. 10, driving the same Chevrolet Malibu identified by the victim. Reports state the vehicle was driving on Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Wesley Chapel. After realizing he was being followed, reports state Evans fled his vehicle on foot into a wooded area before being arrested by deputies.
The sheriff’s office posted video to its YouTube account showing police helicopter footage of when Evans was located on Bruce B Downs Boulevard. He can be seen stopping his car on the shoulder of the right-turn lane well before an intersection. Evans then emerges from the vehicle, walks to the front of it and takes off running while being pursued on foot.
Following his arrest, Evans was transported to the Pasco County Jail.
Evans’ vehicle is described as a dark blue 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with the Missouri tag XD7X5J. Anyone who believes they may have been stopped by Evans is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.