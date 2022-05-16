A newcomer from Michigan was arrested on drug, auto theft, and additional charges relating to his status as a sex offender after detectives assigned to the Street Intelligence Unit received information regarding a suspicious person in the Coastal Way Plaza.
On May 10, a citizen told detectives that a white male had been seen in the parking lot for several days in a row, and it appeared that he was watching women enter and exit the Ulta store. The citizen provided both a vehicle description and tag number for the vehicle. An investigation revealed that the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the state of Michigan.
Detectives determined the vehicle was being operated by Daniel Randall, 52, a registered sex offender, who recently moved to Hernando County from Michigan. After several hours of surveillance, detectives located Randall operating the stolen vehicle as he attempted to exit the Frontier campground in Brooksville.
Detectives placed Randall in custody and found a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, and a glass smoking pipe. Randall told detectives the methamphetamine and pipe belonged to him and that he did not have a valid driver's license.
Randall was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving with a license suspended or revoked, and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Meanwhile, a detective had an open investigation involving Randall regarding his sex offender registration obligations. Randall admitted to being untruthful about the date he arrived in Brooksville, a police report states. He also admitted to failing to provide his employment data during the initial registration, as he became employed during the month of April.
According to the police report, Randall admitted he did not obtain or attempt to obtain a Florida ID card. Randall admitted to having social media accounts, but stated he did not know he was supposed to report them. Detectives noted that Randall was provided with a copy of his sex offender registration obligations and reporting requirements upon his initial registration.
The police report states that Randall told a detective that he was untruthful during his initial registration because he did not want to get in trouble. He was additionally charged with failure to report establishment of permanent residence within 48 hours, five counts of failure to report internet identifiers, failure to secure an identification card, failure to report a change in employment within 48 hours, and providing false registration information.
He was being held without bond in the Hernando County Detention Center.
