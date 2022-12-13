Man accused of battering several people in Spring Hill

On Monday, Dec. 12, just before noon, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Mid-Florida Credit Union, 11098 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill, regarding a battery.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the adult female victim, who was a customer at the credit union. She said she left the credit union and began walking to her vehicle when a man later identified as Devin Wilbanks, 23, walked by her and punched her in the forehead. Wilbanks continued walking and left the parking lot headed north on Mariner Boulevard.
The victim, a resident of New York, said she did not know Wilbanks and had never seen him before. Prior to the attack, Wilbanks did not make any threats or statements to the victim. Deputies observed a swollen contusion on her forehead.
Moments later, Wilbanks went to the Circle K at 11091 Spring Hill Drive. After receiving several 911 hang-ups from the store, operators were able to make contact with an employee who said a male was inside the store "hitting people" and had just fled on foot.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, an adult male store employee. The victim was bleeding from the forehead, face and mouth. The victim told deputies a male, later identified as Wilbanks, entered the store and began "swinging his fists" at a female employee, and tried to hit several customers who were inside the store. Wilbanks then went behind the counter and "cornered" two employees, deputies said. The male employee attempted to restrain Wilbanks in an effort to prevent additional batteries.
Wilbanks broke free and proceeded to punch various items and displays throughout the store, according to a news release. He then punched a female customer in the face and placed her in a choke-hold, deputies said. The male employee attempted to intervene and was once again punched in the face, causing a large cut between his eyes, the release stated.
Wilbanks the fled the store, headed west on foot. Everyone in the store told deputies they did not know Wilbanks.
Moments later, as Wilbanks walked west on Spring Hill Drive, he encountered an adult male who was sitting in the driveway of his residence. Wilbanks swung at the victim, hitting him in the face. Again, Wilbanks left the area on foot.
The victim said he did not know Wilbanks and assumed he was approaching to ask for directions.
Deputies located Wilbanks at a bus stop on Spring Hill Drive near the library. After being identified by the victims, Wilbanks was placed under arrest after a brief struggle with deputies. Wilbanks was charged as follows:
- Battery (3 counts)
- Simple Assault (2 counts)
- Burglary w/Assault or Battery
- Burglary Unoccupied Conveyance
- Resist Arrest w/o Violence.
Later in the day, a vehicle burglary was reported in the area where the batteries occurred. Video surveillance revealed the suspect was Wilbanks. He was charged accordingly.
Wilbanks was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to provide a statement and/or reason for committing the offenses.
