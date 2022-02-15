A San Antonio man died Feb. 12 in an accident on Jessamine Road at Jim Denney Road, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
The 65-year-old driver of the pickup truck was heading south on Jessamine Road at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, departed the roadway and entered the left shoulder.
Once on the shoulder, the vehicle hit a fence before entering a peach tree farm, colliding with several trees.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, the FHP said.
